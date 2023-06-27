New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly grabbing vacant properties fraudulently and obtaining loans by mortgaging them, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar Gupta, a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said.

Also Read | Italy: ‘Pizza’ Fresco Found in Ancient Ruins of Pompeii.

A complaint was filed by one Ram Niwas Jain that his daughter who lives in Mumbai is the owner-in-possession of the property in Rohini valued around Rs 6 crore. The complainant is the caretaker of the property, police said.

According to a senior police officer, Jain was informed in November 2022 by a property dealer that the property had been sold to Vijay Kumar Gupta in December 2019.

Also Read | Italy: ‘Pizza’ Fresco Found in Ancients Ruins of Pompeii.

The sale of the property to Gupta is a fraudulent transaction as the property was never sold by his daughter, police said.

A woman had impersonated as the owner in the office of sub-registrar, Kanjhawala and got the sale deed registered in favour of Gupta, they said.

In his complaint, Jain also said that Gupta, after getting the property registered in his name, had fraudulently mortgaged it and obtained a loan of Rs 2.16 crore from a bank.

Gupta wanted to sell it further for repaying the loan, the officer said, adding the bank is seeking possession of the property for non-payment of the loan.

The original owner then sent a letter to the bank that she has not sold the said property or executed the said sale deed, police said.

Gupta was arrested on Monday from near M2K Mall in Rohini Sector 3. His associates, including the woman impersonator, are absconding, Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikram Porwal said.

The accused person is the mastermind of the syndicate involved in grabbing properties through impersonation and use of forged papers. The fraudsters first identified vacant properties which are lying abandoned and obtained the chain of documents of these properties from property dealers/authorities, the DCP said.

Further, they would create forged deeds and sell the properties in their own names, using imposters to fill in for the owners before the registering authorities, he said.

Gupta was previously involved in three cases of cheating, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)