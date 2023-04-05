New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): A person was arrested for allegedly tearing and dumping saffron-coloured religious flags, put up on the occasion of Ram Navami, in a drain at Shastri Park in the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Azim, a resident of Shastri Park. Azim's neighbour came to the police station to report the matter. He told the police that some saffron-coloured religious small flags had been put up along the street in A Block.

Around 12.30 am, his neighbour, Azim, allegedly tore off the religious flags and dumped them in a street drain.

A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media. A case under relevant India Penal Code sections was registered in connection with the incident.

The incident comes on the heels of clashes in West Bengal and Bihar during Ram Navami celebrations.

On Monday, West Bengal Police arrested a 19-year-old biy in conection with the violence during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal's Howrah.

Arrested from neighbouring Bihar, the youth allegedly brandished a weapon during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah.

The accused, identified as Sumit Shaw, was purportedly seen brandishing a weapon in a video now viral on social media.

According to the police, the accused is a resident of Salkia in Howrah and had been absconding since the incident.

"I can only say that West Bengal police arrested one person. Now after court permission, they will take the arrested man on a transit remand," Munger Superintendent of Police Jagunath Reddy Jalareddy said.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that the violence on Ram Navami was a conspiracy by the BJP to trigger unrest in West Bengal.

"In the Howrah incident on Ram Navami, a boy was spotted carrying a revolver in the BJP procession. With his arrest, the BJP's plot to incite violence stands exposed. Howrah Police arrested him in Bihar's Munger. The case has been assigned to the CID," the TMC leader said. (ANI)

