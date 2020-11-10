New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) A man died after the scooter he was riding was hit by a speeding truck in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Tuesday.

Jitesh, a resident of Asola, died in the accident that took place on Monday, according to police.

Also Read | Dehri Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD’s Phate Bahadur Singh Wins, Elected as MLA.

The truck driver, Chhote Lal, who is a resident of Chhatarpur Pahadi, was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

"A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered against him,” Thakur said.

Also Read | Kutumba Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Congress Candidate Rajesh Kumar Wins, Elected as MLA.

A post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday morning and the body was later handed over to the family, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)