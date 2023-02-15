New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly strangulating his live-in partner to death and storing her body in a refrigerator in Delhi's Mitraon village, police said on Tuesday, adding that he married another girl the same day.

According to the Crime Branch unit, the accused was identified as Sahil Gehlot, 24, while the deceased was identified as Nikki Yadav. They were in a relationship for a few years.

Also Read | Tata-Boeing Deal: PM Narendra Modi Dials Up US President Joe Biden, Both Leaders Hail Air India-Boeing Pact.

The police said that Sahil killed the victim and married another girl on the same day. The incident took place on the intervening night of February 9 and 10.

"The accused strangulated the deceased with the help of a data cable of his mobile in his car on the intervening night of 9/10 February 2023 and stuffed the dead body in a refrigerator kept at his dhaba at Mitraon village, Delhi. The accused and the deceased were in a relationship for the past few years," Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Pauri, Launches Development Schemes.

The police said that they received the input about the incident on February 10 following which the team reached the Mitraon village in search of the accused who was absconding.

Sahil was apprehended from the Kair village crossing in the national capital by the police team.

The police said that he tried to mislead the team during the initial interrogation.

"But on sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he had killed his girlfriend in the intervening night of 9 & 10 February 2023 and kept her dead body in a refrigerator at his dhaba in a vacant plot situated on the outskirts of village Mitraon," the police said.

Elaborating about the interrogation, the police said that Sahil and Nikki used to meet while going to their respective coaching centres in Uttam Nagar and became friends and later fell in love.

"In February 2018 the accused took admission in D Pharma in Galgotiya College at Greater Noida and the deceased also took admission in the same college in BA (English Hons.). Thereafter, both of them started living together in Greater Noida in a rented house. They became very close to each other and also travelled to several places such as Manali, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Dehradoon etc," the police said.

"During Covid lockdown, they returned to their homes and after end of the lockdown, they again started living together in a rented house in the Dwarka area," the police added.

The accused did not inform his family members about this relationship.

"His family was pressurizing him to get married with some other girl and finally in Dec. 2022, the engagement and marriage of the accused with another girl were fixed for 09.02.2023 & 10.02.2023, respectively. The accused did not inform the deceased about his engagement or marriage plans," the police said.

However, according to the police, Nikki came to know about the marriage and confronted the accused leading to arguments between the two.

"The accused strangulated the deceased with the help of a data cable of his mobile phone kept in his car. Thereafter, he went to the dhaba owned by him and put her dead body in a refrigerator," the police said.

He then married another girl.

The police are conducting an investigation to verify the accused's claims during interrogation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)