New Delhi, February 14: The body of a girl was found inside a fridge at a 'Dhaba' on the outskirts of village Mitraon in the national Capital on Tuesday morning. Police claimed to have arrested the accused, identified as Sahil Gahlot of Mitraon village.

According to police, information regarding a girl's body hidden in a Dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village was received. Mumbai Shocker: Body Found Hanging From Tree in Juhu.

"Immediately a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body," said a senior police official. "The accused has been arrested," said the official. Nishant Rathore, 20-Year-Old Student’s Body Found on Railway Tracks in MP After Father Receives WhatsApp Message Saying Sar Tan Se Juda.

Initial probe revealed that the girl, who was in a relationship with Sahil for a long time, was objecting to his marriage. More details are awaited.

