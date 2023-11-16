New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The family of Rakesh - a 54-year-old man from Badarpur, decided to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead in an inspiring display of compassion and selflessness.

Rakesh was brought to the Emergency Department, Trauma Centre of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, following his injury on the evening of November 11. He received immediate medical attention, despite the best efforts and treatment provided; he was declared brain dead on November 15.

The concept of brain death and organ donation was explained to the family by the Organ Retrieval Banking Organization (ORBO) counsellors, allowing them the necessary time to discuss and deliberate upon this crucial decision.

After heartfelt conversations and a deep understanding of the impact their choice could have on others, the family united in agreement to honour Rakesh's legacy through organ donation.

AIIMS Organ Retrieval Banking Organization Professor In-charge Aarti Vij expressed her admiration for the family's selfless decision.

"Rakesh's family's decision to donate organs in the face of this grief exemplifies the incredible potential for humanity that resides within each of us. This selfless act and love has the power to heal not only the recipients but also the grieving hearts of the donor's family," Aarti Vij said.

"The seamless coordination of brain death certification, donor organ management, and compassionate counselling was executed with precision by the team; ORBO, physicians, neurosurgeons, anaesthetists, coordinators, technicians, administrators, forensic and police departments, and nurse coordinators," the Professor In-charge said.

"The skilled transplant team and support staff played a crucial role, ensuring every aspect was executed with utmost care and dedication", she added.

Manoj, the son of the deceased, expressed that his father, a benevolent soul, was a kindhearted individual who consistently extended help to those in need.

The retrieved organs were allocated to individuals in need through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) network. His liver, along with one kidney, were allocated at RR Hospital, while the other kidney was allocated to AIIMS New Delhi. Heart valves and corneas are banked at AIIMS, New Delhi. (ANI)

