New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): A mason was brought dead at Shahin Bagh's Alshifa hospital here after he was electrocuted while fixing the wall of a pit meant for keeping an electric water motor.

The police received the information from Alshifa hospital at around 4 pm on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as one Danish (22), son of Muhammad Murshid, resident of Vishwakarma Colony in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj.

The police said that the mason was repairing the wall of the pit meant for keeping an electric water motor which lifts water from the ground floor to the first floor. During the recent Delhi floods, the motor was removed from the pit for repairs. However, the wire for supplying electricity to the motor was left loose.

On Thursday at around 2.30 pm when the deceased went inside the pit located at the street outside the house of one, Dinesh at Vishwakarma Colony, he accidentally touched with the wire lying loose and got electrocuted.

When Dinesh's wife, Rekha Devi came to rescue him, she received electric shocks as well and had to be hospitalised at Alshifa hospital. She is currently being shifted to Safdarjang hospital.

The police said that an FIR has been registered under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

