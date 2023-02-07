New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest in the national capital and accused each other of delaying the election after the election was postponed for the third time.

The AAP workers were protesting at BJP headquarters while the BJP workers held a protest at the AAP office.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress Crisis: Balasaheb Thorat Resigns As State Legislature Party Chief.

Earlier on Monday, the high-octane political drama unfolded inside the Delhi Civic Centre as the House met for a third time this month to elect the mayor, only to be deferred till the next date due to ruckus over the nominated members being permitted to vote.

The House, which was first summoned on January 6 and then on January 25, had ended without a result due to unprecedented scenes emerging after the nominated members were allowed the right to vote for the post of mayor, deputy mayor and chairpersons of various standing committees.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Man Jumps to Death From Building in Front of Wife Following Quarrel in Narsingi.

The Civic Centre summoned for the third time on Monday to elect the mayor, however, no voting could take place due to ruckus and sloganeering and hence the stalemate continued.

The House proceedings began at the Delhi Civic Centre after Presiding officer Satya Sharma arrived and announced that aldermen- nominated members- will be allowed to vote in the process of electing the mayor. However, the House was adjourned after the Aam Aadmi Party members objected to it.

Soon after the House was resumed, the BJP members could be seen sloganeering while also accusing the AAP of attempting to poach its councillors. The House was adjourned owing to the uproar, thus failing to elect the Mayor.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on 4 December and the results were announced on 7 December, in which the Aam Aadmi Party won a maximum of 134 seats out of 250. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)