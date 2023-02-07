Hyderabad, February 7: A man jumped to death from a building in front of his wife after a fight with her. The incident occurred in Narsingi on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. According to police, a man identified as Revan Siddappa had a quarrel with his wife over some issue. Hyderabad: Couple Commits Suicide in Kukatpally by Consuming Pesticide.

During the heated argument, he climbed on a nearby building and jumped even as his wife watched in horror. A profusely bleeding Siddappa was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. The incident occurred in the Peerancheru area under the limits of Narsingi police station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Mumbai: Woman Dies by Suicide in Naigaon; Two Lovers, Who Confronted Her for Having Affair With Them Simultaneously, Arrested.

The police shifted the body for autopsy. A police officer said that a case of suicide has been registered and further investigations were on.

