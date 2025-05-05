New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday laid the foundation stone for a Senior Citizens' Recreation Centre aimed at providing a dedicated space for the elderly to engage in social, recreational and cultural activities.

Speaking at the event, Singh said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is committed to enhancing the well-being of senior citizens by creating a space where they can come together, interact and participate in various recreational activities.

"This centre will help combat loneliness among the elderly by giving them a platform to share their joys, sorrows and life experiences while enjoying games, books and other leisure activities," he said.

The upcoming facility will include seating arrangements, a library, indoor games equipment and a dedicated entertainment area.

A toilet block and an open space are also part of the planned infrastructure, it said, adding that the construction work will be completed soon, after which the centre will be opened to the public.

In Mayur Vihar Phase 1, the ceremony was attended by the BJP's Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva, Union minister and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra, and Shahdara South Zone president Sandeep Kapoor, according to the statement.

