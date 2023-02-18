New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday approved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recommendation to hold the mayoral elections on February 22.

As per the order issued by the Lieutenant Governor, elections for the mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee will be held on February 22.

The meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held at 11 am.

"As recommended by Chief Minister, GNCTD, I approve the proposal to convene the adjourned first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 11 am for the election of Mayor, Dy. Mayor and six members to the Standing Committee," the order said.

Earlier, Kejriwal had sent a proposal to the Lieutenant Governor to hold elections on February 22.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court ruled that the election to Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi shall be conducted first and nominated persons have no right to vote in meetings of the Corporation.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also directed the concerned authority to issue notice for the election of mayor.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the Municipal House has to meet within a month after the conclusion of the civic polls and elect the mayor. However, the election has been stalled thrice over the dispute over the voting rights of nominated members.

The House was stalled thrice due to ruckus following differences between AAP and BJP members.

The House was earlier summoned on January 6, January 25, had February 6.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7. Aam Aadmi Party won 134 seats out of 250. (ANI)

