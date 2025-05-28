New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) With the monsoon around the corner, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has directed officials to carry out desilting work across all zones on a war footing, identify key waterlogging hotspots, and ensure emergency response mechanisms are in place to tackle any rain-related challenges.

Singh on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all 12 zones to review the city's readiness for rains, particularly focusing on desilting of drains and tackling waterlogging, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Singh directed officials to carry out desilting work across all zones on a war footing.

“The desilting of drains must be expedited, and major waterlogging hotspots in each area should be identified and reported,” he said, adding that nodal officers must be appointed at each critical site to oversee timely action and prevent flooding.

The Mayor also emphasised the need for each zone to be equipped with adequate resources, including machines, pumps and sanitation workers- particularly beldars - to enable a swift response during heavy rains.

“Inter-agency cooperation is crucial. We must learn from past shortcomings and ensure this year's monsoon preparations are foolproof,” Singh said.

He also stressed the importance of completing all essential works before the onset of the monsoon to avoid public inconvenience.

Special focus will be given to waterlogging-prone areas across the city, and all departments have been instructed to stay alert and coordinated during the rainy season, according to the statement.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav and Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi.

