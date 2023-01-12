New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Civic authorities have planned to develop a park in Delhi that will have Braille signages, tactile paths, and several other amenities to facilitate people who are differently-abled, officials said on Thursday.

This will be a first-of-its-kind park for Delhi and will come up at Rathi Mill Complex on Loni Road, they said.

Also Read | Bombay High Court To Hear Actor Anushka Sharma's Plea Challenging Action Initiated by Sales Tax Department Against Her.

"While this park will be built with a focus on differently-abled people, it shall be open to everyone. The idea is that people who have special needs will feel comfortable while visiting such a park," a senior official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, said.

The park will be developed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation or AMRUT 2.0 scheme of the Centre, officials said.

Also Read | Alicia Silverstone Feeds Over 2000 Community Animals and Vegan Breakfasts to More Than 2000 Youngsters at Mumbai's Municipal Schools.

There will be signages in Braille, including of flower names on boards, besides other features like tactile track on pathways, he said.

Also, for regular walkers, there will be tracks, children's play area with a merry go-round, a gazebo, swings and see-saw, the official said.

The corporation plans to develop eight other thematic parks under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, officials said, adding, these include a herbal park at Kondli; a xeriscape garden near Deshbandhu Apartments in IP Extension; a children park near a gurdwara in Trilokpuri; and a topiary garden at Mayur Vihar II, among other projects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)