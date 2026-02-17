Pravina Deshpande, a versatile actress known for her supporting roles in major Bollywood productions and Marathi cinema, passed away on February 17, 2026. She was 60 years old. Deshpande, who had been battling myeloma for several years, died in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of impactful performances across film, television, and digital platforms. Iconic Hollywood Actor Robert Duvall Dies: Know About His Life and Movies.

Deshpande had reportedly been dealing with health complications since 2019. According to family members, the actress succumbed to myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Her final rites were performed on Tuesday afternoon at the Muktidham Hindu Cemetery in the Chakala area of Andheri East. The ceremony was attended by close family, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment industry who gathered to pay their last respects.

Pravina Deshpande Filmography

Pravina Deshpande was a familiar face to Indian audiences, often portraying maternal and pivotal supporting characters. She gained significant recognition for her role in the 2011 Salman Khan starrer Ready. Her filmography includes several high-profile projects such as Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008), Ek Villain (2014), Gabbar Is Back (2015) and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018).

Beyond the big screen, she was a respected figure in the television industry, appearing in popular daily soaps like Kumkum, Ghar Ek Mandir, and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

Final Contributions

In recent years, Deshpande successfully transitioned to streaming platforms. She appeared in the critically acclaimed series Rocket Boys (2022) and the Amazon Prime hit The Family Man. Before her passing, she had reportedly completed filming for the upcoming third season of The Family Man, in which she reprises her role as the mother of Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee). Her last on-screen appearance was in the Neeraj Pandey-directed series Tashree, starring Emraan Hashmi. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son of ‘Ramayan’ Series Creator Ramanand Sagar, Dies in Mumbai.

Industry Tributes

As news of her death surfaced, members of the Marathi and Hindi film fraternities expressed their condolences on social media. Colleagues remembered her as a dedicated professional and a kind-hearted individual who brought depth to every role she inhabited.

