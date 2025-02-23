New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Delhi Metro has achieved a new record with the construction of its highest-ever point near Haiderpur Badli Mor, surpassing the previous mark at Dhaula Kuan.

"A 490-metre stretch on the Phase-IV Magenta Line Extension has been built at a height of 28.362 metres, exceeding the Pink Line's 23.6-metre record," said a statement from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Yogi Adityanath Says ’62 Crore Devotees Have Come to Mahakumbh, One of Century’s Rarest Events’.

The construction involved phased execution and alternative support systems due to space constraints, it stated.

A second-highest elevated section, a 52.288-metre steel span at 27.61 metres, was also completed, it read.

Also Read | Investment in India: Taiwan-Based Delta Electronics To Invest USD 500 Million To Expand Its Presence, Announces Company President Benjamin Lin.

To avoid disruptions, construction was planned during non-operational hours at night.

"This ensured that regular passenger services remained unaffected," said DMRC's Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)