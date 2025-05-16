New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will regulate metro services on the Yellow line between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat early on May 17, due to scheduled maintenance work.

Through an X post, DMRC issued a public notice informing that trains will operate at an extended frequency of 35 minutes on this stretch until 06:25 AM.

Passengers commuting between Millennium City Centre Gurugram and Samaypur Badli, the two terminal stations of the Yellow Line, will see no change in the timing of the first trains.

Similarly, early morning departures from Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya will continue as per schedule.

It stated that the measure is part of planned maintenance activities and will affect only a specific section of the Yellow Line (Line 2). Services on the rest of the Yellow Line will operate as usual.

However, a minor change has been made to the first train departing from Central Secretariat towards Samaypur Badli, which will now leave at 05:55 AM instead of the earlier 05:45 AM.

DMRC has advised commuters to consider the Violet Line as an alternate route during this period, especially if they are travelling via Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, or Mandi House.

Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the maintenance hours. (ANI)

