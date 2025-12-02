New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Delhi Home & Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood visited the Coolie Camp Night Shelter in Vasant Vihar this evening to review the situation following the fire incident, according to an official press release from Minister for Home & Urban Development Office, Government of Delhi.

A fire broke out in a shelter home in Coolie Camp in South-west Delhi's Vasant Vihar early Monday morning.

Minister Sood said, "The Government is considering providing appropriate financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident."

The Urban Development Minister has also directed that a forensic audit and physical audit of all night shelters in Delhi be conducted to ensure safety.

Ashish Sood inspected the fire-affected site at the Coolie Camp Night Shelter in Vasant Vihar, assessed the damage, met the affected people, and reviewed the ongoing relief work. He was accompanied by RK Puram MLA Shri Anil Sharma during the visit.

Sood stated that the situation is now under control and teams from the concerned departments are actively engaged in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

After his visit, Sood informed that comprehensive improvements are being undertaken across all night shelters in Delhi to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The government is working to upgrade facilities to ensure a stronger and safer support system for the homeless and those in need. The process for new tenders is also underway with this objective in mind.

The Urban Development Minister further said that the Chief Minister had directed him to visit the affected families in Coolie Camp, Vasant Vihar, assess the situation on the ground, and oversee the investigation. He added that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the government is working with full seriousness to strengthen the system and prevent such incidents in the future.

Sood also stated that concerned agencies have been instructed to remain vigilant and proactive in the maintenance of night shelters. "The government is considering providing appropriate financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives, and all necessary support will be extended by the Delhi Government," he said.

He assured the people of Delhi that the government is taking prompt action with full sensitivity and commitment to ensure such tragic incidents do not recur. "A detailed investigation into the incident is underway, and swift steps are being taken to improve safety across all night shelters," he said.

Sood added that, considering the winter season, the government is distributing heaters at various locations to discourage the use of biomass or open fires. "The use of angithis will be strictly prohibited, especially in tent-based night shelters, and all necessary safe heating arrangements will be provided. In existing permanent shelters, burning coal or similar materials will also be completely banned," he further added.

The Minister also informed that forensic and physical audits of all night shelters in Delhi have been ordered to ensure safety. He reassured the poor and homeless citizens of Delhi that the government is fully committed to improving night shelter facilities.

Regarding the cause of the fire, both the Fire Department and the Police are conducting investigations, and the exact details will be known only after the investigation report is received. (ANI)

