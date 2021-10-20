New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) To give further impetus to the "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" campaign, all the MLAs of Delhi will gather at the Chandgi Ram Akhara intersection on Thursday to aware people about the drive to reduce vehicular pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Rai in a statement said that public participation is key to the success of any government initiative and if two crore people of Delhi contribute responsibly, then vehicle pollution can be reduced by 15 to 20 per cent.

Also Read | Exclusive Interview of Dan Hawkins, Founder & CEO, Summit Leadership Partners.

"On October 21 (Thursday), all the MLAs of Delhi will raise awareness about the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign near Chandgi Ram Akhara on Ring Road. They will appeal to the public to contribute to the campaign. I request the people of Delhi to strengthen our fight against pollution," Rai said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government had on Monday launched the "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" initiative -- turning off a car's engine at a red signal -- with an aim to cut down on vehicular emissions.

Also Read | Corporate Journey of Cyndie Martini, CEO of Member Access Processing.

The campaign will continue for a month till November 18.

As many as 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed in two shifts of 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm across 100 traffic junctions in the city for the campaign.

The environment minister said that when both the government and society fight together, only then the fight against pollution can be won.

He said that the aim of this campaign is to stop burning of fuel from vehicles stopping at intersections.

"I call upon the two crore people of Delhi. This entire campaign is on your shoulders. We are confident that the way we are running the anti-dust campaign in Delhi, we will also see success similarly with this campaign," Rai said in the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)