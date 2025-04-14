New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) initiated trial runs between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat stations on Saturday night, according to a statement. This marks a significant milestone in the effort to operationalise the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

The NCRTC team brought the Namo Bharat train from New Ashok Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan on the downline at a minimal speed.

As part of the trial, the Namo Bharat train was operated manually to test the compatibility of the signalling system. As the trials progress, NCRTC will conduct a comprehensive evaluation to assess the train's integration and coordination with various subsystems, including the track, platform screen doors (PSDs), and the overhead power supply system. In the coming days, extensive trial runs featuring high-speed tests will also be carried out.

During this trial, the Namo Bharat train crossed the Yamuna River for the first time, continuing its journey over the Barapullah flyover and the Ring Road before entering Sarai Kale Khan station. Constructing this 1.3 km long bridge over the Yamuna River to enable this crossing was a complex and challenging task, but NCRTC overcame all challenges and completed the construction of this bridge as per the scheduled timelines. Supported by 32 pillars, about 626 metres of this bridge lies directly over the Yamuna River and the remaining portion extends into the floodplain areas on both sides. This bridge has been built parallel to the existing DND Yamuna Bridge.

Similarly, reaching Sarai Kale Khan station required the construction of a viaduct over the congested Barapullah flyover and Ring Road, another complex task successfully completed by NCRTC. The section between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan spans approximately 4.5 kilometres. Once operational, this stretch will enable comfortable, reliable and fully air-conditioned Namo Bharat train service from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut, offering seamless connectivity for commuters traveling to and from Meerut city. Recently, Overhead Equipment (OHE) was energised for the section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar stations.

Sarai Kale Khan station is the originating point of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. Work on the station's facade, including the roof structure, is progressing rapidly. To facilitate commuter movement from the concourse to the platform levels, 12 escalators and four lifts have been installed and are ready for operation. Additionally, finishing work is also being carried out for the station's five entry-exit points, where escalators and lifts have also been installed and are ready for operation. Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) have been installed on all platforms at this station.

Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat station is expected to be one of the busiest commuter transit hubs along the corridor. As an intersection of multiple public transport modes, it experiences high commuter footfall. NCRTC is ensuring the seamless integration of the station with the already existing modes of public transport here to enhance convenience and accessibility for commuters, making it a benchmark in multi-modal connectivity.

The station will offer seamless connectivity to the Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Veer Haqiqat Rai ISBT, and the Ring Road Bus Stand under the multi-modal integration plan. The Delhi section of the corridor spans a total length of 14 kilometres and includes three Namo Bharat stations: Anand Vihar (underground), New Ashok Nagar, and Sarai Kale Khan. Among these, Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar stations are already operational, while Sarai Kale Khan station is now progressing toward operations.

Currently, Namo Bharat services are operational on a 55 kilometre stretch between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South. This operational section includes 11 stations: New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar (underground), Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South. With the upcoming extension from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut, the operational section of Namo Bharat trains will expand even further.

NCRTC teams are persevering to meet the target of making the entire 82-kilometre-long Delhi-Meerut corridor operational this year. Once fully operational, the travel time from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram in Meerut will be reduced to even less than an hour. (ANI)

