New Delhi, June 27: The Delhi government has informed the Centre that the city needs 45 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines in July to keep up the current vaccination rate of 1.5 lakh jabs daily, AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday. "More than 45 lakh doses will be needed if the pace of vaccination increases," she said.

According to the city's vaccination bulletin, 25 per cent of Delhi's population in the 18-44 age group has received at least one dose of vaccine. Atishi said Delhi administered a record 2.07 lakh vaccine doses on Saturday, of which more than 1.50 lakh were given to youths. Delhi Reports 89 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Delhi has 7.06 lakh vaccine doses, including 5.4 lakh Covishield doses, available at present. If the authorities continue to vaccinate people at the current pace of 2 lakh daily, this stock will be over in three days, she said.

"We have also written to the Centre that Delhi needs 45 lakh vaccine doses to keep vaccinating people at the rate of 1.5 lakh jabs per day," she said while presenting the vaccination bulletin.

