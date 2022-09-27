New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Senior journalist Sanjeev Acharya was elected as the president of the Delhi Odisha Media Association (DOMA) on Tuesday, the scribes' body said.

Senior journalists Soumitra Mishra and Prabhati Nayak Mishra were elected as the vice-presidents of the association, while Shakti Prasad Nayak was elected as its general secretary, the DOMA said in a statement.

Santosh Kumar Mohapatra and Shabnam Adeni were elected as the joint secretaries and Santosh Kumar Pradhan was elected as the treasurer, the statement added.

"The elections of the new office-bearers and executive committee members of the Delhi Odisha Media Association (DOMA) were held at the Press Club of India premises here," the journalists' body said.

Veteran journalists Chhayakanta Nayak and Mohan Rao were nominated as the advisors of the association, it added.

"All the new office-bearers and executive committee members of the DOMA were elected unanimously for a term of three years," the statement said.

Gagan Biswal, Bibhudatta Pradhan, Muktikanta Behera, Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty, Arun Das, Pratik Parija, Deepak Das, Sivanand Raut, Saswat Panigrahi, Ramesh Pal, Vidyadhar Barik, Sadashiv Satpathy, Aditya Prasad Panda and Gopal Prasad Burma were elected as the executive committee members.

