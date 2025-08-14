New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Thursday, the security in the national capital has been fortified with the police implementing an unprecedented security plan. Five advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems have been deployed - Facial Recognition, Anti-Intrusion Cameras, People Count Cameras, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and Abandoned Object Detection.

Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Madhur Verma told ANI that over 20,000 security personnel have been deployed for security in the national capital.

"From a security point of view, Delhi Police have made all arrangements for the 15th August celebrations. Clubbing Delhi Police and other paramilitary services together, more than 20,000 personnel are deployed. CCTV cameras have been installed at the Red Fort and along all VVIP routes towards the venue."

The official stated that multi-layered security arrangements have been made at the Red Fort.

"This time, we have used video analytics in CCTV cameras--facial recognition system, abandoned object detection, person count and more. Even at the parking facility, under-vehicle scanning systems are being used. We have made multi-layered security arrangements at the Red Fort. We took access control of the Red Fort around 20 days ahead, and regular anti-sabotage checks and other measures are being undertaken," the police official said.

Five Artificial Intelligence (AI) backed systems have been put in place to monitor the security arrangements.

The Abandoned Object Detection system will trigger an instant alarm to the control room upon finding any unattended item in or around the Red Fort. The Anti-Intrusion Cameras will cover every wall and railing of the fort and will alert authorities on any suspicious movement or breach attempt.

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition system will scan vehicle number plates and flags suspicious vehicles. In the Facial Recognition system, database of 300,000 suspects have been integrated into the system. The People Count System monitors real-time crowd numbers.

For security, anti-drone systems are operational, over 800 CCTV cameras have been installed and FRS-enabled camera vans have been installed at entry gates.

Additionally, there is a complete ban on flying objects, snipers have been stationed on rooftops.

Around 25,000 people are expected to attend this year's celebrations. Two special control rooms--one inside and one outside the Red Fort--will monitor 426 cameras in real time. A permanent control room also operates year-round with 366 cameras covering the premises.

From the afternoon of August 14, the entire Red Fort area has been sealed. Delhi Police have access to a database of 300,000 criminals, and if any such individuals are spotted near the Red Fort through surveillance systems, they will be immediately apprehended.

On August 15, a multi-layer security ring will be in place, involving Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, the National Security Guard (NSG), the Special Protection Group (SPG), Military Intelligence, and other agencies.

The Joint CP further said, "Kite flying is banned till the Independence Day programme continues at the Red Fort. We are making people aware around the Red Fort and in Old Delhi about this. Apart from this, flying drones is also banned. For this, we have installed anti-drone systems in coordination with various agencies. Jawans will also be deployed on rooftops to ensure no one flies kites or drones."

Police have appealed to the public to cooperate with security agencies, remain vigilant, act as the "eyes and ears of the police, and immediately report any suspicious activity in their vicinity. (ANI)

