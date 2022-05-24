New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): A 31-year-old-man died and another man was injured after their car hit a parked truck in Police Station Shalimar Bagh area in Delhi on Tuesday.

Soon after the PCR call was recieved in the PS Shalimar Bag area, local police reached the spot, police said.

On enquiry, it was revealed that a car had hit a parked truck in Prembari Pul road.

According to Delhi Police, two persons were shifted to LBS Hospital after the incident. One of them was declared brought dead and the other is undergoing treatment.

The person who died in the accident has been identified as Deepak Gulati.

The case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

