New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): A person died and two others were injured in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Sunday, after a truck laden with bricks and stones overturned.

According to sources, all three persons under the vehicle as it overturned.

Also Read | After ‘Who Is Shah Rukh Khan’ Remark, Assam CM Reveals SRK Dialed Him to Seek Support for Pathaan’s Release.

All three people were rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGM).

However, one of the injured, identified as 60-year-old man, was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hits Back at Kamal Nath Over 'Threat' to Police, Calls Him 'Frustrated Politician'.

The other two injured persons, identified as Maya (60) and Sukhbir Singh (65) suffered leg injuries.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)