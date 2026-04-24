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Agency News Agency News India News | Delhi: One Injured in Firing in Karol Bagh, Probe Underway Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. One person got injured in a firing incident in Central Delhi's Faiz Road area in Karol Bagh on Friday, Delhi Police said.

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): One person got injured in a firing incident in Central Delhi's Faiz Road area in Karol Bagh on Friday, Delhi Police said.

According to the police, the incident took place between 2:30 and 3:00 am today. Police officials are present at the spot. A forensic team also arrived at the spot near Kalka Das Chowk.

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The investigation into the incident is underway. Further details are awaited.

Earlier in a separate case in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, at least 10 people were arrested after allegedly firing nearly eight rounds in the TP Nagar area, police said.

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On April 12, Circle Officer Saumya Asthana said that the incident took place on the intervening night of April 11 and 12, following which police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within a few hours.

"On the intervening night of April 11-12, TP Nagar police received a report that around eight rounds of aerial firing were carried out by some youths. The police took immediate action and, within a few hours, arrested about 10 accused along with the weapons used in the incident and two vehicles," Circle Officer Asthana said.

The police official added that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. "A case has been registered against the accused under serious sections of the BNS, Arms Act. Further legal action is being taken," the CO said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)