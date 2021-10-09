New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Out Patient Department (OPD) services at Delhi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital will now also be open on Sunday.

According to a circular issued by the hospital, nine selected specialities will be open on Sundays, starting from October 10.

Also Read | Is Your Love Life Costing You Six Figures?.

Departments department whose OPDs will be operational on Sunday includes-- Medicines, Surgery, Obs and Gynae, Orthopedics, Eye, ENT, Paediatrics, Urology and pharmacy.

"The registration timings for the OPD will be from 8.30 am to 11.30 am," said the circular.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Summons CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal in Phone-Tapping, Data Leak Case.

Earlier today, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare in a statement said the OPD services at Centre-run hospitals--Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia and Lady Hardinge--in Delhi will now remain open on Sundays. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)