New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) will be organising PM Vishwakarma Haat 2026, an exhibition dedicated exclusively to artisans and craftspeople under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

The event will be held from January 18 to 31, 2026, at Dilli Haat, INA in the national capital, and will remain open to the public from 10:30 AM to 10:00 PM. The exhibition will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for MSME, Jitan Ram Manjhi, in the august presence of the Minister of State for MSME, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje.

PM Vishwakarma Haat 2026 aims to celebrate and showcase India's rich heritage of traditional craftsmanship while providing a prominent platform for artisans to exhibit and market their handcrafted products to national and international buyers, stakeholders and the general public.

More than 117 artisans from all States and Union Territories across the country will participate in the event, making it a pan-India representation of diverse traditional skills and crafts.

The Haat seeks to enhance market access, improve visibility and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme. The representatives from foreign missions have also been invited to the PM Vishwakarma Haat 2026.

The exhibition will feature a wide range of traditional crafts, live craft demonstrations and cultural experiences, reflecting the spirit of "Vishwakarma Ka Abhiyaan, Viksit Bharat Ka Nirman".

PM Vishwakarma Haat 2026 reinforces the Government of India's commitment to empowering artisans, preserving traditional skills and strengthening the MSME ecosystem. (ANI)

