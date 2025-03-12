New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested 24 Bangladeshis from South East and South Delhi during an operation on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Police, these individuals had entered India illegally. During the operation, several documents were recovered.

In the South District, 13 Bangladeshis were arrested for living there illegally, while in the South East District, 11 Bangladeshis were detained. Police are currently verifying the documents of more than 10 people in these areas.

Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the Delhi police from different areas of the city for illegally residing in the country yesterday. Police said that two Bangladeshis were arrested from the Sadar Bazar area and the remaining three from the outer district.

All these Bangladeshis were living illegally in India and had also made their documents, said the Delhi police. The operation is still ongoing.

Earlier on March 8, Delhi Police conducted a verification drive against illegal immigrants at Jai Hindi Camp in the national capital's Vasant Kunj area.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Inspector Ravi Malik said that during the verification process, they ask people for their identity proofs, and all their details are verified. He added that if someone is found suspicious, their ID proofs are sent to their concerned districts for verification.

In January this year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the police to launch a special mission to identify Bangladeshi immigrants living in the national capital.

At a meeting of the top officials of the Delhi Police, it was decided to intensify the measures to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as part of a drive against those staying illegally in the country.

The LG had directed the Delhi police to launch an outreach program through print and social media to generate public awareness on the importance of verifying employees/domestic help and workers, including construction labour, in the interest of their own security. (ANI)

