New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old man for the alleged sexual assault of a college student in the Rohini area impersonating a police officer.

"A team from Crime Branch has arrested a 33-year-old man named Ravi Solanki who was posing as some police personnel for threatening and sexually assaulting a college-going woman. He used to display an arms license as a Delhi Police identity card," said Ravinder Yadav, Special CP Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar to Meet PM Narendra Modi on July 18 to Discuss Issues of Farmers.

According to the complaint filed by the survivor, the accused displayed his arms licence, which has a logo of Delhi Police at the top, and claimed to be a cop.

"He made a video recording of an intimate act between the woman and her boyfriend and threatened her to post the video on social media. Later, he took the woman to the terrace of a building, he sexually assaulted her in the Rohini area. The accused was arrested after analysis of footage from over 270 CCTVs," Ravinder Yadav added.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at DCM Building On Barakhamba Road.

According to the police, the accused stalked the couple for about one hour and clicked their photos while they were sitting in the car. He was waiting for the moment to catch the girl at some lonely place.

The police said that the accused disclosed that he possesses a plastic card of his arms license, which has a Delhi Police monogram on its top as a watermark. He usually displayed this Arms license as a Delhi Police Identity card as a layman does not know about the genuine Identity Card of Delhi Police employees.

Over 250 CCTV camera footage of the Rohini area were checked. Police examined over 40 persons and checked 1,000 motorcycles before zeroing in on the accused.

"A trap was laid and Ravi Solanki was apprehended near Baaz Mall, Sector-24, Rohini, Delhi," said the police.

During interrogation, accused Ravi admitted his involvement in the sexual assault case and disclosed that he stalked the couple for about one hour and clicked their photos while they were sitting in the car.

Accused Ravi Solanki had studied up to 10th class only. He got married in the year 2016 and has two daughters aged 5 years and 4 years. Ravi Solanki is a bootlegger and was previously involved in 5 cases of theft, said the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)