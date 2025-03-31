New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and robbery of a cab driver, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the incident occurred on March 27, 2025, when the complainant, Satender Pal, a cab driver, was replacing a flat tyre on his vehicle near Shani Mandi, Road No. 51, Adarsh Nagar.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: Know DA Arrears Payment Date, Expected Amount and Other Details.

Two unidentified men approached him, forcefully pushed him inside his car, assaulted him, and demanded money for his release, DCP North West Bhisham Singh said.

"A case of kidnapping-cum-robbery was registered, and a police team was formed to investigate the matter," the DCP said, adding that the team examined multiple CCTV footages, deployed informers, and conducted several raids to track down the suspects.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly To Hold 2-Day Discussion on CAG Report on 'Prevention of Air Pollution From Vehicles'.

Officials said that the accused, Vishnu Jha and Deepak, were apprehended near Jheel at Mukundpur, where the stolen car was also recovered. Both individuals have been identified as habitual offenders with prior involvement in seven criminal cases, including theft, snatching, and violations under the Gambling Act.

The motive behind the crime was to acquire money illegally to sustain their extravagant lifestyle, they said, adding that further investigation is being carried out to determine their possible involvement in other criminal activities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)