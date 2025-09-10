New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): In a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ranchi Police, two suspected ISIS terrorists were arrested on Wednesday, according to Delhi Police.

A suspected ISIS terrorist, Azhar Danish, was arrested from the Islamnagar area of Ranchi in Jharkhand. He had a case registered against him in Delhi, based on which the Delhi Special Cell was on the lookout for him. He is being questioned by the Delhi Police.

Also Read | Nepal Protests: Indian Borders on High Alert Following Violent Protests in Crisis-Hit Nation; Security Forces Instructed To Remain on Maximum Alert and Intensify Vigil.

Another suspect was arrested from Delhi, confirmed Delhi Police.

Delhi Police Special Cell said, "Some arrests have been made by Delhi Police Special Cell in an ongoing operation."

Also Read | Poonch Landslide: Over 25 Residential Structures Damaged As Land Drift Triggers Massive Landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar; Minister Javed Ahmed Rana Inspects Affected Areas (Watch Video).

The raids are going on in collaboration with the Special Cell's central agencies at eight places, and so far, more than eight suspects have been detained. They are being questioned by the Delhi Police. The operation is still going on at different places.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell busted an espionage module linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with the arrest of a 43-year-old man accused of supplying SIM cards that were later used by operatives across the border.

According to Delhi Police Special Cell, specific intelligence was received on August 28 about an individual associated with ISI handlers being present in Vijay Block, Laxmi Nagar. Acting swiftly, the team apprehended the suspect, identified as Prabhat Kumar Chaurasiya.

During sustained interrogation, Chaurasiya revealed that he had procured 16 SIM cards using his Aadhaar credentials and sent them to Nepal, out of which 11 were being operated on WhatsApp from Lahore, Bahawalpur and other parts of Pakistan by ISI operatives. These were allegedly being used for espionage and other anti-India activities.

Officials at the special cell said these SIMs were being used from across the border for espionage and other anti-India activities through the social media platform WhatsApp. A case was registered at PS Special Cell, Delhi, under Sections 61(2)/152 of the BNS.

Further investigation is in progress to trace his associates, identify the courier network, and apprehend the foreign handlers who orchestrated this espionage module. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)