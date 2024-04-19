New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old member of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, who allegedly used to provide logistic support to the gang, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sunny, they said, adding that seven stolen motorcycles were allegedly seized from his possession.

"On April 14, a specific input was received regarding a member of the Lawrance Bishnoi, Kala Rana and Kapil Mann gangs in the Bawana area. A raid was conducted and Sunny was nabbed. When frisked, a loaded single-shot country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The officer further said that Sunny disclosed that he used to facilitate logistic support, including motorcycles, to the gang members.

