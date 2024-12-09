New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested five people, including three members of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali and the Himanshu Bhau gangs, an official said on Monday.

During the operation, police seized 12 firearms, including pistols, a revolver, and country-made guns, along with 15 rounds of ammunition, he said.

Subeg alias Shibbu, 34, a financier-turned-gangster, his associate Gaurav, 31, along with Sharvan, 38, a garment trader-turned-gangster, were apprehended during the raids in Jangpura area of south Delhi, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said.

Shibbu and Gaurav were involved in several heinous crimes, including attempts to murder and murder. All three are residents of Delhi.

The arrests were made after an arms smuggler from Aligarh -- Shoib, 34, who had come to Delhi to supply weapons to the trio -- was apprehended on December 2.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested Shoib near the Mohan Estate Metro Station in southeast Delhi and seized five firearms, including a Beretta pistol, from him.

Subsequent raids on December 3 and 4 in the south Delhi districts led to the arrests of Subeg, Gaurav, and Sharvan, along with additional recoveries of firearms.

On December 7, Azeem, 28, an associate of Shoib was apprehended from Aligarh, and four more firearms were seized.

Subeg, Gaurav and Sharvan revealed that they work for different gangsters and Shoib and Azeem were supplying arms to them.

