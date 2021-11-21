New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four associates of the Tillu Tajpuria gang who were involved in an extortion case of Rohini, officials said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Aakash Khatri and Ravi Parasar (30), residents of Narela, Jayant Mann (26), a resident of New Colony Naya Bans, and Rahul (31), a resident of Bakhatawarpur, they said.

Three sophisticated weapons with 11 live cartridges and one country-made pistol with two live cartridges were recovered from them. A sim card used to make calls for extortion has been recovered from their possession, police said.

On April 8, a businessman received a WhatsApp call and later a recorded message on his mobile phone regarding extortion of money, they said.

The caller introduced himself as Chiku from Tillu Tapuria gang. He demanded Rs one crore as extortion money and threatened to kill the complainant by "firing 100 rounds" at him, a senior police officer said.

Accused Himmat alias Chiku was interrogated in jail and later arrested in the case. The alleged mobile phone was recovered from his cell, police said.

On August 23, when the complainant was at his home, some unidentified people fired five rounds at his car, the officer said.

A slip was left on the vehicle with a message that read, "You have three days, be ready with cash otherwise we will fire 100 bullets and kill you. You will receive a call where place and time (for the drop) will be informed", the officer said.

Police identified the registration number of the motorcycle used in the crime through CCTV camera footage. The motorcycle was also found stolen from Begumpur area, police said.

Chiku, who is the cousin of gangster Sunil alias Tillu, was interrogated who disclosed the name of one of the shooters. Thereafter, police arrested the four accused people, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

