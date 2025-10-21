New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a 42 year old woman in connection with a hit-and-run case that led to the tragic death of a 13-year student in Delhi on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Pooja, wife of Harish Sehrawat, and a resident of New Nangal Dewat, Vasant Kunj, Delhi was driving a Mahindra Thar at the time of the incident, a police official said.

According to Police sources, on 15th October, a PCR call was received at Police Station Vasant Kunj, regarding an accident near Indian Oil Petrol Pump, C-8, Vasant Kunj, wherein a black Thar car had allegedly hit a child who was found unconscious. On receipt of the information, IO, along with staff reached the spot and found traces of blood and a damaged bicycle. The injured child was shifted to Hospital by PCR van, where he was declared brought dead.

Crime team was called at the spot for inspection. The deceased was identified as Master M age 13 years R/o Sector-6, R.K. Puram. The alleged driver is absconding with the offending vehicle. A case u/s 279/304A IPC was registered at PS Vasant Kunj North & further investigation is under progress, a police official said.

According to police sources, she was enroute to C-9 Pocket Mother Dairy to purchase household items when the accident occurred. During interrogation, the accused confessed to her involvement in the incident. She has been booked under relevant sections of the law, and her driving license (DL) has been seized. Finally, she has been granted bail too.

Earlier, a 72-year-old man was allegedly shot by his grandsons in Turkman Gate area on Tuesday morning over a long-standing property dispute, police said. The firing incident was reported at Chandni Mahal police station. The victim, identified as Shahbuddin, sustained a gunshot injury and was rushed to LNJP Hospital, where he is stated to be stable, officials confirmed.

According to preliminary enquiry, the victim, along with his son and grandsons, had been embroiled in a prolonged property dispute. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder, and efforts are underway to trace the accused. (ANI)

