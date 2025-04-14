New Delhi [India] April 14 (ANI): The Southern Range of the Crime Branch, Malviya Nagar, has arrested a wanted criminal involved in an attempt to murder case in South Delhi's Tigri area. The accused, identified as Mohd Asif alias Hakla (28), is a known member of the notorious Deepak Pandit Gang, a release said.

According to Crime Branch, the incident happened on the intervening night of April 9-10 in Tigri. Asif and his associates were allegedly caught attempting to siphon petrol from a parked motorcycle near Chhoti Masjid. When Mohd Shaan, a local, confronted them, the accused allegedly poured petrol on Shaan and set him on fire.

A local, Salman, who tried to call the police, was then allegedly shot in the neck by the group. Both victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Salman remains in a coma. A case was registered at Tigri police station, the release added.

Following the incident, Aditya Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Delhi, said that a team was formed to trace the accused. Using technical surveillance, intelligence gathering, and field investigation, the team zeroed in on Asif's movements and tracked him to the Prahlad Pur-Surajkund border near Faridabad. He was apprehended during an operation.

During interrogation, Asif confessed to his role in the attack and named his associates Faizan, Bhuri, and Arman as co-conspirators. He was arrested under appropriate sections of law, and further investigation is underway, the DCP of Crime Branch added.

Police revealed that Asif had a history of criminal behavior and had become a habitual offender after associating with the Deepak Pandit Gang. He began with petty crimes and was previously involved in two other cases registered at PS Tigri--one for robbery and another for attempt to murder.

Authorities have been notified of his arrest. Efforts to apprehend his associates are ongoing. (ANI)

