New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a man for duping people by posing as customer care executive of a credit card delivery service and sending them malicious APK files to gain unauthorised access to their devices.

According to the police, a complaint was received on April 17 in which the complainant stated that he had applied for a new SBI credit card, which was scheduled to be delivered to his residence. However, when the delivery agent arrived, the complainant was not at home, and the card could not be delivered.

Subsequently, the complainant searched online for the customer care number of the delivery app and contacted a number that appeared on the search. He requested that the credit card be delivered to a new address. The person on the other end of the call asked him to make a payment of Rs 5 for the rescheduled delivery and sent him a malicious APK file to facilitate the transaction.

After downloading the file, the complainant attempted to make the payment but was unsuccessful. Shortly afterwards, he discovered that an amount of Rs 50,000 had been fraudulently deducted from his account. It was later established that the accused had posed as a customer care representative and defrauded the complainant.

Following a preliminary inquiry, a case was registered and an investigation was launched. The investigation was conducted meticulously, analysing all key facts and technical details. The complainant provided screenshots of transactions made, revealing that the amount was deducted via UPI and sent to an alleged UPI ID. With the assistance of the technical investigation, the accused person was identified as Asad Ali Abbas, a resident of Chittaranjan Avenue, Kolkata.

Based on sustained surveillance, a raid was conducted in Chittaranjan Park, Kolkata, and Abbas was apprehended.

During interrogation, Asad Ali Abbas admitted to his involvement in sending malicious APK files to victims, gaining remote access to their devices, and committing cybercrimes. One mobile phone, allegedly used in the commission of the crime, was recovered from the accused. The investigation revealed the modus operandi of the accused, and a further probe is underway to uncover any potential accomplices or additional crimes. (ANI)

