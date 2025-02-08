New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a gang member and sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rohini, officials said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, its team prevented a potential firing incident intended for extortion by arresting the sharpshooter, Harish. Additionally, one sophisticated semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Harish was given instructions to carry out a firing in Delhi by Bishnoi's close associates Sagar Rana and Ankit Shehrsha, police said.

The police received 'secret' information that one shooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a close associate of Ankit Shehrsha would meet his other associates near T- point Ganda Nala Road, Sector 24 Rohini.

The police said a trap was laid near Ganda Nala road and accused Harish arrested.

During interrogation, the accused Harish revealed that Ankit Shehrsha persuaded the accused to join the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and under his guidance, Harish became a member. The accused communicated with Ankit Shehrsha through Instagram, knowing that Ankit had been arrested in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab, where he was the main shooter, police said.

Harish, along with other associates, had carried out a firing incident at a kirana shop in Shehrsha village as part of an extortion attempt and fled in June 2023.

A month later, he was arrested, along with his associates, during Raksha Bandhan in Sonipat. While in Sonipat Jail, Harish met Sagar Rana, a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was the primary arms supplier and a notorious gangster, the police said.

Harish was released on bail and resumed regular communication with both Sagar Rana and Ankit Shehrsha through Instagram. Sagar Rana instructed him to retrieve firearms from an ashram in his village. Around 10 days prior, Harish had met an unknown individual at the ashram, who handed him a recovered pistol and ammunition.

Following this, Sagar Rana informed Harish to travel to Sector 24, Rohini, on February 7, where he would meet other associates to carry out a shooting in Delhi as per his instructions. After receiving the firearms, the accused destroyed his mobile phone, as directed by Sagar Rana, the police added.

Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility of the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12. (ANI)

