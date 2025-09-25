New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested five persons, including three Directors of the Indian Institute of Psychometry (IIP), in connection with the ITBP Constable Exam leak case of 2021, according to a statement on Thursday.

The three Directors, Amitav Roy, Subhendu Kumar Paul, and Jaydeep Goswami, were arrested from Kolkata, West Bengal, and two other people, a consultant and a printer, were arrested from Delhi.

Also Read | Banswara: PM Narendra Modi Launches Projects Worth INR 1.22 Lakh Crore in Rajasthan, Slams Congress for Ignoring Energy Needs (Watch Videos).

The investigation in the case was launched after an FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Kushal Kumar, Commandant, Recruitment, ITBP, New Delhi.

In the complaint, he alleged that the Indian Institute of Psychometry (IIP), located at Evergreen Plaza, 117 Barrackpore Trunk Road, Kolkata, West Bengal, was outsourced to conduct written test activities for various ITBP posts via a tendering process. The examination for the post of Constable (Tradesmen) was conducted on January 10, 2021, for 46,174 candidates across 81 centres in 13 cities.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor-Led Jan Suraaj Party Likely To Emerge As Disruptor in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Says Pre-Poll Survey.

However, prior to the start of the examination, the question paper was circulated via WhatsApp and was also received by some senior officers of ITBP. After the exam commenced, the WhatsApp version of the paper was compared with the actual question paper, and it was confirmed that they were identical, according to the police.

An internal inquiry by ITBP found that the question paper had indeed been leaked and was widely circulated among candidates before the examination began. Consequently, the above-mentioned case was registered, the police said.

During the investigation, replies were sought from both ITBP and the accused company, IIP. Relevant documents, including contracts and MoUs, were seized. Employees of IIP were examined. One of the employees stated that Director Amitav Roy and his associates were responsible for the breach and that the examination process had been outsourced to another company

Police stated that the Directors failed to join the investigation despite notices. The accused attempted to mislead the investigation and did not cooperate. Upon finding sufficient grounds for arrest and due to noncooperation, all three Directors -- Amitav Roy, Subhendu Kumar Paul, and Jaydeep Goswami -- were arrested on September 19, 2025, to uncover further links and for the continued investigation.

The accused were produced before the court on September 20, 2025, which granted police custody for further investigation. During interrogation in custody, both accused disclosed the role of the Consultant and Printer in the entire racket, the police said.

Rohit Raj (Consultant of IIP) and Dharmender (Printer) were arrested on finding sufficient grounds for their arrest. Both accused attempted to mislead the investigation and did not extend cooperation. The role of other individuals is still under investigation, the police added (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)