India News | Delhi Police ASI Succumbs to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday.

The Delhi Police informed that the deceased officer was admitted in a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

"An Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, who was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, died today," said the Delhi Police in a statement.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 34,687 confirmed cases in Delhi, including 20,871 active cases and 12,731 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,085 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has confirmed 2,97,535 coronavirus cases so far, including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 fatalities. (ANI)

