New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered a case against the management of a Delhi hotel for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols, an officer said on Friday.

According to police, more than 150 people were attending a wedding function at the City Park Hotel in north Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday in defiance of the Delhi government order trimming down the number of people allowed at social gatherings from 200 to 50 amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Also Read | Tina Dabi and Husband Athar Amir-ul-Shafi Khan to Separate; IAS Couple File Divorce in Jaipur Family Court With Mutual Consent.

Most of the people at the function were not following coronavirus protocols, the officer said.

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) has been registered at Maurya Enclave Police Station, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Delhi-Mumbai Train Services to be Suspended? No Decision Has Been Taken, Says Central Railway.

No immediate reaction was received from the hotel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)