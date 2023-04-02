New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Busting an armed robbery case within 24 hours, Delhi Police arrested four robbers and also recovered the looted amount.

As per the police, the robbers had looted cash worth Rs Rs 4,55,590 from the complainant while he was going to deposit the money in the bank along with his associate.

The complainant Amandeep Singh (30 years) alleged that while he was going along with his associate, some people attacked their vehicle near the Patparganj Industrial area. The complainant and his associate fell down, after which the robbers snatched the bag containing the cash and important documents on knifepoint.

One of the robbers, who happens to be a juvenile, was apprehended on the spot with the help of local people around, the police said.

A case was also registered under sections 392, 397 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station.

During interrogation, the apprehended accused said that one person named Raj Verma (20 years) leaked the information of the complainant going to deposit money, to a person named Vikasha alias Vikash Saha (23 years) and another juvenile.

All four accused persons involved in the crime have been taken into custody by the police.

The police also recovered total cash of Rs 4,41,290 out of the total Rs 4,55,590. Along with this, the looted documents, knife and a scooty were also recovered by the police. (ANI)

