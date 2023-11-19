New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing luxury vehicles in several areas of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region, police said on Sunday.

The arrested accused were identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Khajan Singh alias Jassi (30), a resident of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Kamruddin Ushman (27), a resident of Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Indian Cyberspace Seeing Incidents at Higher Rate Than Global Average, Says National Cybersecurity Coordinator.

Seven luxury cars, 3 bikes, and master keys were recovered from both accused, police said.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravinder Yadav, "Both accused were involved in several vehicle theft cases in the Delhi-NCR area."

Also Read | Air Show at Narendra Modi Stadium: Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Team Puts Up Spectacular Show Ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup Final 2023 (See Pics and Videos).

"While analyzing the crime trends of auto thefts of high-end luxury cars and bikes, it was observed that most of the incidents were captured in CCTV cameras. The CCTV footage of the incidents was collected and analyzed. This made it easy for us to track the accused," he said.

Accordingly, a team was formed to bust the syndicate of auto-lifters.

During the investigation, police received a tip-off through sources, and a raid was conducted in the Patparganj area of Delhi, two persons along with a white car were apprehended, officials said.

The accused were found to be involved in several vehicle theft cases reported in the recent past in Delhi-NCR, they said.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that recently, they had stolen more than 15 cars from different areas of Delhi-NCR with their other associates, namely Mohd Faisal alias Boby, Javed, Arif, and Dilshad.

Based on their instance, multiple raids were conducted in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Seven cars, 3 bikes, and master keys were recovered from the raids, he added.

It was found that the accused persons used to conduct a recce of public areas, and service roads, where vehicles were parked without any security.

After scrutinizing such areas, they used to break the glass of the window and access the steering lock with the help of master keys.

They would also use electronic gadgets and tablets to new keys after decoding the software of the stolen vehicles, changing the programming of the original keys, and fleeing with the stolen car.

After stealing the vehicles, they would park them in parking lots of adjoining areas at Delhi borders and later sell them in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Guwahati, police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)