New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an illegal hookah cafe and apprehended five people, including its owner, in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, officials said on Friday.

While patrolling on Wednesday, the police reached at Boom Box Café in Kalkaji where hookah was being served and social distancing norms were not being followed, a senior officer said.

The cafe manager -- Naveen -- was also present there, officials said.

One hookah was seized from the spot and five people -- the cafe's owner Sunny, a resident of Tuglakabad Extension here, the cafe manager and three costumers -- were apprehended, the officer said, adding that a case under relevant sections has been registered.

