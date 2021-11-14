New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday busted an inter-state syndicate of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with the arrest of five people.

The police have seized fake currency notes amounting to Rs 6 lakh.

The printing setup was based in Punjab's Amritsar and was operating between Punjab and Delhi.

The police in an official statement said that medium quality FICN amounting Rs 6 lakhs in the denomination of Rs 100 notes and a large quantity of equipment/tools and raw material used for making fake Indian currency notes have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The police also said that the accused have been identified as Harsh Girdhar, Karan Singh and Satish Grover, all of whom are residents of Delhi while two residents of Punjab including Vikramjeet Singh and Harshdeep Singh have also been arrested. (ANI)

