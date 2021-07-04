New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava checked security arrangements at Red Fort and Ghazipur border during a late night inspection of police presence in the city, officials said on Sunday.

The police chief also interacted with personnel present on pickets, patrolling duty and in police stations during the inspection late Saturday night, they said.

According to a statement issued by the city police, Srivastava inspected the presence of police personnel on the ground during night hours.

During his visit to the R K Puram, South Campus and the Daryaganj police stations, the top cop interacted with civilians present there and briefed them about the recently launched Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS) and also told them how to use the Delhi Police website to lodge e-complaints without having to visit a police station, the statement said.

Srivastava laid stress on training of police officials on the ICMS and behavioural skills, and on making e-complaint filing facilities popular through YouTube tutorials, it stated.

Welfare measures being taken by district deputy commissioners of police for their night patrolling staff were also assessed, and the officers were directed to take care of their personnel, the statement said.

Srivastava also checked the security arrangements at the Red Fort and the Ghazipur border. He met Inspector Pushp Lata, ATO Mandawali, and praised her for showing exemplary bravery in controlling the mob at Akshardham during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, it stated.

Srivastava took additional charge as the commissioner of the Delhi Police on Wednesday after the retirement of incumbent S N Shrivastava.

He was posted as Delhi Police's Special Commissioner (Vigilance).

