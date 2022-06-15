New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Delhi's Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana visited the new office building of the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) and Special Police Unit for North-Eastern Region (SPUNER) to interact with Northeast students at Nanakpura, Moti Bagh, New Delhi on Wednesday.

On his visit, he interacted with a group of 50 North-Eastern students who were studying in Delhi and also felicitated 10 'Good Samaritans', who had helped the North-Easterns in Delhi.

The Samaritans hailed from diverse fields such as Government Service, Indigo Airlines, Social Workers, Cemetery Associations, Hospitals and Ambulance Services.

In conversation with the Police Commissioner, the Northeast students called for the sensitization of Delhi Police personnel towards the problems being faced by them due to cultural differences and their difficulties in interacting with the Delhi police.

Asthana assured them that all their concerns would be addressed by Delhi Police and also encouraged them to enrol and join the 'Police Mitra' programme of Delhi Police.

Under the initiative 'Police Mitra' or 'Friends of Police' introduced by Delhi Police, civilian citizens are responsible for tying up with the police staff to look after the law and order, traffic and crowd management, the safety of women prevention of crime and informing about suspected elements around their area. The ID cards provided to 'Police Mitras' give them the authority to help the police in fighting crime without any salary.

A cultural programme in the form of 'Bihu Song' of Assam was also conducted by a group of students from the North-Eastern States. Other senior officers, including Special Commissioners, Joint Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police, also graced the occasion. (ANI)

