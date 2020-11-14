New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday visited various duty points and police staff residential colonies in the national capital to greet them on the occasion of Diwali, according to an official statement.

Shrivastava visited Ashoka Police Lines and R K Puram police colonies and greeted the residents a happy, safe and prosperous Diwali. He also interacted with the field functionaries.

He distributed sweets among children of police families and also urged police personnel and their families to exercise utmost care and contribute in containing spread of coronavirus, it said.

Shrivastava said, "We should all wear masks and practice social distancing and also motivate others to follow these simple precautions to fight the virus."

He assured the personnel of the force that the police high command was concerned about maintenance of police quarters and they were taking umpteen steps to raise living standards of all our personnel.

The police commissioners visited the Central Police Control Room (CPCR), Haiderpur, and also interacted with field functionaries deployed at pickets and traffic staff in Chanakya Puri, Moti Bagh and Rajouri Garden area and distributed sweets, the statement said, adding that other senior police officers accompanied him.

