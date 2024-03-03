New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Delhi Police conducted a mock drill at the Connaught Place on Sunday. The simulated scenario involved an unclaimed bag.

Following the mock drill, the Delhi Police crime team, bomb squad, and fire department reached the spot.

Talking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla emphasised the routine nature of mock drills.

"Mock drills are routine for us. In Delhi, considering the sensitivity, we regularly conduct mock drills at important locations. This was part of our routine, and today's drill took place at the CP's theatre. Mock drills follow a standard procedure, with different types prepared according to specific scenarios. Coordination is observed to assess how effectively teams work together, implementing standard procedures. It's a practice within the mock drill," Devesh Kumar said.

Addressing security concerns in the wake of the Bangalore blast, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla, declined specific comments but emphasised the city's heightened sensitivity as the national capital.

"I won't comment on this specifically, but in general, due to Delhi being the national capital, sensitivity is at its highest. Whether it's upcoming elections or being the national capital, we consistently monitor places like cafes, hotels, and restaurants for people's safety. Increased checks have been implemented at borders, and we've deployed our petroleum team to ensure a robust security system," Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

Earlier on March 1, at least four people were injured in a blast reported at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram Cafe outlet in Whitefield, according to initial reports.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, confirmed the explosion.

Police teams and fire brigade teams rushed to the site and were seen analysing the aftereffects of the explosion.

Shattered glass and furniture were seen strewn on the floor of the cafe, which is a big draw among residents.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Police investigated the explosion site.

This comes after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the complete truth regarding the Rameshwara Cafe incident has to come out. He gave clear instructions to senior police officers to use the possibilities of technology effectively in investigations. (ANI)

