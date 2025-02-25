New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A 38-year-old Delhi Police constable was assaulted by a group of people for advising them to drive their car carefully and properly in Vijay Vihar area of Rohini, an officer said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Sandeep, a constable in the security unit of the Delhi Police, he said.

"We have arrested two of the accused identified as Mayank (23) and Prem (22). The incident was reported on February 21 at Vijay Vihar Police Station," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that a team immediately reached the place of the incident at Sector 20 in Rohini.

The team got to know during investigation that Sandeep was shifting his house from Mangeram Park in Sector-23 Rohini to Vijay Vihar. While he was crossing the road near from a jewellery showroom, he had a minor scuffle with three men coming in a car, the officer added.

The scuffle was settled down due to the public presence and both parties went to their respective homes. However, four people returned to Sandeep's house after sometime and assaulted him, said the officer, adding they then fled the spot.

A case under multiple sections of the BNS was registered and investigation was taken up. During investigation, all the four accused persons were identified and two of them have been nabbed. Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining absconding accused persons, the officer said.

